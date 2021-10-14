Charley raises mental health awareness in thought-provoking single ‘Arizona’

Rising pop artist Charley has released a new single, ‘Arizona’, a song she said was “borne from anxiety”.

Not beating around the bush, the Sydney-via-Gold Coast artist said in a press release: “I’ve struggled with social anxiety, BPD and depression for as long as I can remember. Coming out of lockdown… I knew it was time to create music about how I’ve felt for years.

“I wanted ‘Arizona’ to reflect the duality of feeling helpless whilst building the courage to overcome and avoid an anxiety attack.”

The pensive pop number dropped alongside an official music video – directed by Kyle Caulfield (Gretta Ray, Yorke, Kingswood) – that explores ‘Arizona”s themes of social anxiety and overcoming.

In the video’s description, Charley requested a contribution to mental health charity Beyond Blue, writing: “I’ve created this fundraiser as I’ve wanted to make a difference for a long time to the mental health community, by providing funds that are needed to the amazing people helping all of us.

“Beyond Blue was there for me in my dark times and I know they are there for you whenever you need them.

“Every donation helps and makes a significant impact to mental health in Australia, so thank you for your generosity.”

“This was two of the toughest days I’ve put myself through,” Charley said of making the video, “but I’m so proud of my whole team and I for working so hard on this challenging vision.”

Charley’s debut single ‘Hard for Me’ dropped in March of this year. It, too, was released with a music video, a romantic retro-inspired visual directed by Mitchell McKay.