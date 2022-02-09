Charley releases Eurovision contender, new single ‘I Suck At Being Lonely’

Sydney pop artist Charley bares her heart on her new single, ‘I Suck At Being Lonely’, her contender for this year’s edition of Eurovision – Australia Decides.

The song was written in collaboration with Jim Alxndr (Carly Rae Jepsen, Ruel, Jack Garratt) and sees Charley explore the devastating, yet often untold effects of a breakup.

“I wrote ‘I Suck At Being Lonely’ two and a half years ago with Jim Alxndr while I was in LA on a writing trip,” Charley said in a press statement. “The session that day turned into a therapy session as I was feeling so heartbroken over my ex.

“Everywhere I went I thought about him, especially at night when it was raining and I’d catch a cab home from a party, all alone… we [Alxndr and I] both cried so much, turning the recording into one of the most cathartic experiences of my life.”

A lilting, yet subtle vocal melody is supported by a gentle build of instrumental textures. Following pensive lyrics and see-sawing harmonies, Charley’s voice reaches a peak that delivers an unfiltered display of emotion.

Check out the official ‘I Suck At Being Lonely’ lyric video below:

Charley is set to perform ‘I Suck At Being Lonely’ at Eurovision – Australia Decides on Saturday February 26, where the likes of Voyager and Jaguar Jonze will also compete to represent Australia at this year’s Eurovision competition in Italy.

Last year, Charley dropped her debut single ‘Hard For Me’, released alongside a retro-inspired music video. The singer then followed that up with a more edgy display of her personality with single ‘Arizona’, released in October.