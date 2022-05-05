Charli XCX’s ‘Alone Together’ documentary will screen in Australian cinemas for one weekend next month

Charli XCX‘s 2021 Alone Together documentary will be shown in Australian cinemas for one weekend only next month.

The film, the directorial debut of Bradley&Pablo, documents the singer making her fourth album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ in 2020 during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown restrictions, with the record arriving in May of that year.

Alone Together will be shown at select cinemas across the country between June 2 and 5 – find local screening venues and times here.

Advertisement

A synopsis reads: “With almost a year of editing over 5000 clips from different cameras and formats condensed into 107 minutes, Charli XCX: Alone Together is a love letter to her fans who are the co-stars of the movie.”

In a five-star review of Alone Together, which originally premiered as part of last year’s SXSW Film Festival, NME called the documentary a “searingly honest and moving look at artistry during the pandemic”, praising it for involving Charli’s fanbase.

“As the making of the album progresses, Charli involves them with everything from lyrics and artwork to music videos and remixes, offering distraction from their current reality. It’s surprisingly moving to see this intimate relationship play out up close,” Ali Shutler writes in his review.

Charli released her fifth studio album, ‘Crash’, back in March of this year after previewing it with singles likes ‘Good Ones’, ‘New Shapes’ (featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek) and Rina Sawayama collaboration ‘Beg For You’.

Advertisement

Among other accolades, ‘Crash’ earned Charli her first Number One record on the ARIA Albums Chart.