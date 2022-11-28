Charli XCX and Duke Dumont announced to headline For The Love 2023

Untitled Group have announced the full line-up for next year’s For The Love festival, co-headlined by Charli XCX and Duke Dumont.

The poster sports a total of nine acts, with Cosmo’s Midnight, Sonny Fodera and Snakehips billed directly under the headliners. Rounding out the bill will be Budjerah, Sumner, KYE and Jade Zoe.

Like it did this year, the 2023 festival’s itinerary will take in four outdoor locations across Australia. It will start on the Gold Coast on Saturday February 25, with the Wollongong edition locked in for the day after (Sunday February 26). Then, over the first weekend in March, it will be held in Melbourne and Perth.

Tickets for all four events go on sale at 4pm local time this Thursday (December 1), with a pre-sale starting at 9am the same day. You can register for the pre-sale here, with tickets themselves available here. VIP options will also be available, with exclusive areas set to feature installations from the fashion brand Nana Judy.

In a press release, it’s noted that next year’s For The Love will sport the return of Untitled’s ‘Music For Oceans’ initiative, which they say “gives back to the beautiful waterside locations that hosts their events, while working alongside tourism boards to deliver community-focused activations and fundraising activities nationally”.

The full line-up next year’s For The Love festival is:

Charli XCX

Duke Dumont

Sonny Fodera

Cosmo’s Midnight

Snakehips

Budjerah

KYE

Sumner

Jade Zoe

And the dates are:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 25 – Yugambeh and Kombumerri land/Gold Coast, Doug Jennings Park

Sunday 26 – Dharawal/Wollongong, Thomas Dalton Park

MARCH

Saturday 4 – Naarm/Melbourne, Catani Gardens

Sunday 5 – Boorloo/Perth, Taylor Reserve

Stay tuned to NME for more Australian music festival news