Charli XCX and Galantis have paired up for the theme song for Japan’s forthcoming Super Nintendo World attraction.

The song, which interpolates some of the most recognisable music from Nintendo’s Super Mario games, comes with a music video that gives viewers a sneak peak into the theme park launching ahead of this year’s Olympic Games, which are being hosted by Japan.

In the video Charli and Nintendo character Toad hang out on top of Peach’s castle with hundreds of other characters and visitors to the park.

Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Japan, Osaka later this year.

In other news, Charli has been nominated for the Female Solo Artist of the Year award at the 2020 BRIT Awards. She’s up against FKA Twigs, Freya Ridings, Mabel and Mahalia in the category.

Jack Whitehall has already been confirmed to return for a third time to host the 2020 BRIT Awards, while the first winner of this year’s event was announced last month.

Celeste was named the BRITs Rising Star winner for 2020, after being nominated alongside Joy Crookes and Beababadoobee.

The winners will be revealed next month at the annual awards ceremony, which is due to take place at London’s The O2 on February 18.