Charli XCX and Robyn are working on music together

Charli XCX has confirmed that she is working with Robyn on new music together.

The former took to Twitter to say the pair are teaming up earlier this week.

“Me and robyn been making songs in the studio. happy pride,” Charli wrote.

It comes after the duo previously teased that they had been in the studio with Patrik Berger, the producer of some of their biggest hits, earlier this year.

At the time Berger shared a photo on Instagram of him in the studio with Charli XCX and Robyn. “Thank you for a great day in the studio. And thank you for my entire career basically,” he wrote alongside the image at the time.

Berger previously worked with Robyn on her iconic 2010 track ‘Dancing On My Own’ and produced Charli XCX’s breakout track ‘Boom Clap’.

Charli XCX previously supported Robyn on tour at the beginning of her career and, in a 2020 interview, spoke about how Robyn had helped her when she was feeling “really nervous”.

“I’ll never forget when we were on tour in Australia together years ago. You came over to me at some party where I was feeling really nervous and you said, ‘Don’t worry about what anyone else thinks of you. We’ll have fun together, being ourselves,” Charli told Robyn.

“It was a really simple gesture, but one that has stuck with me forever.” In response, Robyn said that “caring about people is so much nicer than caring about what [they] think.”

At the 2020 NME Awards, Charli presented Robyn with the Songwriter Of The Decade award alongside Christine And The Queens.

Speaking to NME after the Awards, Charli said: “What’s not to love [about Robyn]? She’s just so unique and I feel like she’s just done her own thing since day one. She has paved the way for pop artists who don’t play by the rules. I feel so inspired by her, constantly.”

Robyn’s last release came in 2022 when she shared a cover of Neneh Cherry’s ‘Buffalo Stance’ for her ‘The Versions’ project. Her last album was 2018’s ‘Honey’.

Charli released her latest album ‘Crash’ in 2022 and recently confirmed she’s already working on a follow-up. “It’s slow, but in a nice way,” she told NME. “I’m just trying to take time for myself and my personal life, as well as making bops.”

She is set to feature on the forthcoming Barbie soundtrack alongside Lizzo, HAIM and Tame Impala. It is due out on July 21 – the same day as the film arrives in cinemas worldwide.