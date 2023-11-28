Charli XCX announces engagement to The 1975’s George Daniel

Charli XCX has announced her engagement to The 1975‘s George Daniel.

The pop singer took to her official Instagram account today (November 28) to share a photo carousel of her and Daniel embracing each other with the second photo shared being of two teacups and an engagement ring in its box. The post’s caption read: “charli xcx and george daniel fucking for life!!!”

Her announcement of the engagement comes a day after she posted a photo of herself wearing her engagement ring in a car to her private Instagram account @360_brats for fans to see.

Advertisement

Charli XCX has sparked engagement rumors after posting a ring photo to her more intimate private Instagram account, 360_brat pic.twitter.com/PgrsgxdPAN — Champagne and Shade (@ChampagneShade) November 28, 2023

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy commented under the post saying: “I cry” while Dua Lipa added “Congratulations lovebirds”. Fans also shared their excitement for the couple with one commenting: “The real queen and king of England” while another said: “Congrats mom and dad”.

XCX and Daniel were first linked in 2021 while working on the one off track ‘Spinning’ which featured both of the musicians as well as Healy and No Rome. In May 2022, XCX hard launched her relationship with Daniel after posting photos of them vacationing together.

They have frequently collaborated since, with Daniel producing some of the tracks from her 2022 LP ‘Crash’. They also teamed up on the song ‘Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)’ for the soundtrack of A24’s horror film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

The two have also worked on a remix of Caroline Polachek’s ‘Welcome to My Island‘ in early 2023 and Daniel was most recently credited as one of the co-producers and writers on XCX’s latest track with Sam Smith ‘In The City‘.

Advertisement

In other news, XCX is set to be one of the performers at next year’s Primavera Festival in Barcelona.

Other acts include Troye Sivan, Jai Paul Ammarae, Arca, Omar Apollo, Bikini Kill, Amyl And The Sniffers, Deftones, Ethel Cain, Kim Petras, Peggy Gou, Romy, The Last Dinner Party and many more.