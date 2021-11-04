Charli XCX announces fifth album, tour dates and shares new single ‘New Shapes’

Charli XCX has announced her fifth album ‘CRASH’ and has shared a new single, ‘New Shapes’ featuring Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek – listen to it below.

The follow-up to last year’s ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ is the pop star’s final album as part of her record deal with Atlantic Records. It is set to be released on March 18, 2022.

“Today I, the iconic global pop star Charli XCX, am announcing ‘CRASH’, my highly-anticipated forthcoming album,” Charli said in a statement.

“I was able to possess and persuade an incredible group of producers and collaborators to contribute to ‘CRASH’ by using my femme fatale powers and a multitude of dark spells and curses.”

The album’s contributors include: A.G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine And The Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise.

News of the album comes alongside the release of Charli’s brand new single, which was first teased on Twitter earlier this week.

It follows September’s ‘Good Ones’, the first single of a “new chapter” that “embraces all that my life has to offer in today’s world – fame, glamour, inner demons and global hits”, Charli said at the time of release. You can pre-order ‘CRASH’ here and listen to ‘New Shapes’ above.

Charli has previously worked with Christine And The Queens on 2019’s ‘Gone’, which featured on her third album ‘Charli’. Meanwhile, Polachek featured on two ‘Pop 2’ tracks; ‘Tears’ and ‘Delicious’.

In addition, Charli has also revealed a 2022 European and North American tour, with shows in Los Angeles, London, Paris and more. General tickets go on sale next Friday (November 12), with ticket pre-sales beginning on Wednesday (November 10).

Get your tickets here and see the full list of tour dates below.

MARCH 2022

26 – Fox Theatre – Oakland, CA

29 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

APRIL 2022

1 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

3 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

6 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

8 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

9 – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX

10 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

12 – Orpheum Theater – New Orleans, LA

13 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

15 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

16 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

18 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

20 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

22 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

23 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

25 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

26 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

28 – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, MN

29 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

MAY 2022

13 – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

15 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

17 – Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

18 – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

19 – Alexandra Palace – London, UK

21 – UEA – Norwich, UK

22 – O2 Academy – Sheffield, UK

23 – Rock City – Nottingham, UK

25 – Trianon – Paris, France

27 – La Madeleine – Brussels, Belgium

28 – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) – Utrecht, Netherlands

30 – Astra – Berlin, Germany

31 – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany

JUNE 2022

2 – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain

4 – Fabrique – Milan, Italy

7 – La Riviera – Madrid, Spain

9 – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain

Last month, Charli indicated what fans could expect from her upcoming album, telling InStyle the record is “kind of all about sex and sexuality” and “can make people dance and cry at the same time”.

The singer elaborated on those comments a week later, telling fans they can expect “an overload of sexiness” during a recent appearance on The Chart Show on Apple Music 1.