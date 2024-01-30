Charli XCX announces stacked line-up in return to Boiler Room

Charli XCX has announced her return to Boiler Room, complete with an incredible line-up of guests.

The popstar announced the news on her social media, revealing that A.G. Cook, George Daniel (The 1975) and Easyfun were set to join. She also teased more special guests were soon to be unveiled.

Charli XCX’s Boiler Room rave is currently scheduled for February 22 – tickets have not yet been made available.

The British singer last performed for Boiler Room in 2020, where she live streamed her first live performance of the pandemic-inspired album ‘How I’m Feeling Now‘. In a review of the Boiler Room livestream, NME wrote: “That crown might not be hers but, despite this show’s flaws, she’s clearly still the queen of all things partying. We’re counting down the days til we don’t have to rely on a stable server to reap the benefits of that.”

Along with working on new music with her fiancé Daniel, Charli is reportedly writing songs for the upcoming Britney Spears album.

“Charli has a great track record when it comes to writing clever pop songs,” a source told The Sun [via The Line Of Best Fit]. “She went into the studio earlier in the year to make some songs using Britney’s guidance of what she is after. She came up with a really strong track that is expected to make it on to the album, which Britney’s team hope will be out in 2024.”

In other news, Charli has been nominated for a BRIT Award for Best Pop Act – find out all the other nominees here.