Charli XCX drops snippet of ‘Beg For You’ remix featuring SEVENTEEN’s Vernon

Charli XCX and SEVENTEEN’s Vernon are officially teaming up on a new remix of the English singer’s recent single ‘Beg For You’.

The British pop star took to Twitter yesterday (February 23) to share a 30-second snippet of an upcoming remix of ‘Beg For You’, which originally featured Rina Sawayama. Preview of the rework sees Vernon harmonising with Charli XCX on its chorus.

On top of tagging SEVENTEEN’s official Twitter page, Charli XCX also tagged Sawayama, signaling that the Japanese-English singer will remain on the remix. More notably, PC Music head and producer A.G. Cook, who had not been involved in the production of the original song, was also tagged.

A definitive release date for the new remix has yet to be announced by Vernon or Charli, but details are expected to arrive in the coming days. The snippet also comes shortly after a string of online interactions between both Charli XCX and SEVENTEEN, which began when the former tweeted to fans asking who they’d like to see her collaborate with.

SEVENTEEN fans began suggesting Charli work with Vernon, who is a longtime fan of the singer-songwriter. The K-pop idol has frequently included the English singer’s music in his playlists and recommendations to fans, as seen in a series of images compiled by a fan on Twitter.

The most recent update provided by Charli XCX came earlier this week, when she shared a TikTok suggesting that her collaboration with Vernon was currently in the works. “Soon…” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Last week, Pledis Entertainment released a statement informing fans that SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo had tested positive for COVID-19. The idol has since gone into self-quarantine while awaiting recovery.