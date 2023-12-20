Charli XCX has been working on new music with fiancé, The 1975’s George Daniel

Charli XCX has revealed that she has been working on new music with her fiancé – George Daniel of The 1975.

The pop star opened up about her plans for new music during a new podcast interview, and confirmed that she has enlisted the help of her fiancé for some of the upcoming tracks.

“We’ve done a couple of things together. We’ve got a few ideas in the works,” she told the Sprout Podcast, revealing that she has already been in the studio to record some tracks for her next album.

“It’s funny, I have never been in a relationship with someone that I’ve worked with, so it’s like a whole new dynamic, but it’s cool,” she added. “There will probably be a couple of songs that he’s worked on with me.”

The ‘Boom Clap’ singer first began working with the drummer for The 1975 back in 2021, when they teamed up to record the track ‘Spinning’. They later went on to confirm their romance on social media last year, before confirming news of their engagement last month.

They have frequently collaborated since ‘Spinning’, also working on the song ‘Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)’ for the soundtrack of A24’s horror film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and remixing Caroline Polachek’s ‘Welcome to My Island‘ in earlier this year.

In her appearance on the podcast, Charli XCX also went on to describe the “totally different” styles that the two have towards making music – with The 1975 tending to take a more careful approach towards writing and recording, while she tends to rely more on her instincts.

“They take a lot of time when they are making a record and generally in the past I have been very fast,” she began. “That used to be part of my process, this spontaneous, instinctual thing.”

“Being around them, I have definitely adapted to the idea of sitting on songs, re-working things, playing them to friends, going back and forth and just living with the songs a bit more, so that is one way that my process has been perfected,” she added.

While any further details on Charli’s upcoming album have yet to be announced, the forthcoming release will mark her sixth studio record and first LP since 2022’s ‘Crash’.

In the time since her fifth album dropped, the singer has shared various singles including one of the most popular songs of the summer, ‘Speed Drive’. Written as part of the soundtrack for the hit Greta Gerwig film Barbie, the track featured an interpolation of Toni Basil’s hit ‘Mickey’.

More recently, she dropped a collaborative track with Sam Smith titled ‘In The City’ – which her fiancé also lent a hand to – and went on to share her admiration for the ‘Unholy’ singer, particularly in light of the criticism they receive on social media.

“Never in my life have I seen somebody receive so many hateful comments online,” she told fans on TikTok.

“It’s obviously been really disheartening, but at the same time, I’m so proud of Sam’s ability to withstand that because I know that I certainly couldn’t withstand it. So I just want to say, Sam, I love you. I love our song together, and I am in awe of your strength.”