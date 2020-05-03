Charli XCX is giving fans the opportunity to edit and have fun with her music video for new track ‘Claws’, which dropped late last week.

The original video shows Charli dancing and performing in front of a green screen, with a slew of images flashing behind her. Now, she has released the non-edited cut with just her and her green screen.

“claws green screen edit available now for u to download and play with,” she tweeted, along with a WeTransfer link.

“can’t wait to see me dancing in front of a load of rush bottles. go crazy angels.”

🌱🤪 claws green screen edit available now for u to download and play with. can’t wait to see me dancing in front of a load of rush bottles. go crazy angels 🤪🌱 https://t.co/NtGOmEucv8 pic.twitter.com/T2sTrhrrdF — Charli (@charli_xcx) May 3, 2020

This is just the latest chapter of Charli’s quarantine album, ‘how i’m feeling now‘, which is set to drop on May 15.

The album’s lead single, ‘forever’, dropped early last month. After its release, Charli XCX asked fans both to remix the single and to shoot clips for its music video.

Similarly, she asked fans to remix ‘Claws’, following the song’s initial release on April 23.

A press release said that ‘Claws’ explores “the feeling of being close to the one you love every day [and] captures the manic jubilation of love in lockdown in a refreshing way.”

Charli has also said that she would be struggling if she wasn’t spending this time in isolation working on the new album.

“I’d be really, really struggling,” she said, “binge-watching TV and being actually quite sad.”