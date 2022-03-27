Charli XCX lands her first Number One on the ARIA Albums Chart with ‘Crash’

‘Crash’ – the just-released fifth album from Charli XCX – has debuted at Number One on the ARIA Albums Chart, marking the first time the dance-pop trailblazer has topped Australian charts.

Flanked by the singles ‘Good Ones’, ‘New Shapes’, ‘Baby’, ‘Every Rule’ and ‘Beg For You’ (as well as a remix of the lattermost featuring SEVENTEEN’s Vernon), ‘Crash’ was released on March 18 via Asylum / Atlantic, landing as the follow-up to 2020’s ‘How I’m Feeling Now’.

Though her last record wasn’t entirely unsuccessful, its peak at Number 37 came as a sharp decline from her previous effort, 2019’s ‘Charli’, which cruised into the Top 10 with a Number Seven debut.

Advertisement

But not only has ‘Crash’ brought Charli back into the spotlight, it’s become an immediate hit virtually everywhere – as well as topping the Australian chart, it came in at Number One in the UK and Ireland, and just barely lost out on the top spot in New Zealand (where Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ reigned supreme).

It’s also marked Charli’s highest charting positions in Belgium (at Number 11, up from Number 55 for ‘Charli’) and Germany (at Number 19, up from Number 57 for 2014’s ‘Sucker’).

‘Crash’ also topped the ARIA’s weekly Vinyl Chart, beating out Juice WRLD – who hit Number Two with the wax debut of his posthumous 2021 album, ‘Fighting Demons’ – and Spacey Jane’s debut LP ‘Sunlight’. On the main chart, Charli narrowly usurped Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’, which itself shot up by six places this week, and the Encanto soundtrack.

NME awarded ‘Crash’ a four-star review, with writer El Hunt praising Charli’s ability for blending “mainstream pop and left-field” sensibilities. She said the album’s best moments came when both elements collided, writing: “One emotion that [Charli’s] music will never evoke is boredom, and even when her sights are trained on infiltrating mainstream pop, she’s still an artist with a knack for surprising.”

Earlier this week, Charli dropped a deluxe edition of ‘Crash’ with four new songs. It brings the tracklist up to a total of 16 cuts, with the inclusion of ‘Selfish Girl’, ‘How Can I Not Know What I Need Right Now’, ‘Sorry If I Hurt You’ and ‘What You Think About Me’. Sales and streams of the deluxe edition don’t count for Charli’s current placing on the ARIA Charts, but may influence where she sits on it next week.

Advertisement

This month also saw Charli – who recently said she felt “honoured” when Cardi B called her “Charli STD” – make her Saturday Night Live debut, performing ‘Beg For You’ and ‘Baby’. The singer was originally set to appear on the show last December, but her appearance was cancelled at the last minute due to COVID restrictions.