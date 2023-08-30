Charli XCX responds to fan speculation over her unfollowing Rina Sawayama

Charli XCX has addressed speculation on the internet that she had fallen out with Rina Sawayama.

The pair had previously collaborated on the single ‘Beg For You’, which appeared on Charli’s 2022 album ‘Crash’. Both are also signed to Dirty Hit.

Some eagle-eyed fans had noticed that Charli had unfollowed Sawayama on her social media, leading to speculation on the internet that they had been feuding.

Advertisement

Others had pointed out that Charli commented “apparently I’m going to hell” on a new visualiser for ‘This Hell’ that Sawayama’ posted on Instagram. However, it now appears that comment has been deleted, and Charli has since made her Instagram account private.

Charli unfollowing Rina, Rina posting a new This Hell visualiser and then Charli posting this…hmm it’s nasty pic.twitter.com/vXpTGE77LX — ࿊ (@mattcollxtion) August 29, 2023

The rumours reached the extent that Charli commented on them on X/Twitter, where she had confirmed there had been a “personal disagreement” between of the two of them which now appears to have been resolved.

“look – this all got a bit crazy – me and rina spoke about things on the phone just now,” she wrote. “my unfollowing (which happened a couple of weeks ago) was over a personal disagreement between friends which we’ve now spoken about <3”

She added in a further post: “anyways stream beg for you!”

look – this all got a bit crazy – me and rina spoke about things on the phone just now. my unfollowing (which happened a couple of weeks ago) was over a personal disagreement between friends which we’ve now spoken about <3 — Charli (@charli_xcx) August 30, 2023

anyways stream beg for you ! — Charli (@charli_xcx) August 30, 2023

Advertisement

Last week, Charli XCX also responded to Aphex Twin using her face as live visuals during his recent performance at All Points East in London.

The DJ used photos of her, the late pop producer SOPHIE, Dua Lipa, Stormzy and others with his face superimposed on them as visuals for a part of his show.

The artist took to Twitter/X to share her reaction to the DJ using her photos as visuals. The pop singer tweeted “I’ve officially made it” while quote tweeting fan-captured footage of the moment from the show.