Charli XCX reveals how Robyn supported her at the start of her career

Charli XCX has spoken about Robyn helping to support her during the early stages of her career.

In V Magazine Charli opened up about her time on tour with Robyn during her early days in the industry. She explained how Robyn helped her when she was feeling “really nervous”.

Speaking to Robyn in the joint interview, Charli said: “I’ll never forget when we were on tour in Australia together years ago…You came over to me at some party where I was feeling really nervous and you said, ‘Don’t worry about what anyone else thinks of you. We’ll have fun together, being ourselves.’

“It was a really simple gesture, but one that has stuck with me forever.” In response, Robyn said that “caring about people is so much nicer than caring about what [they] think.”

Robyn added: “I wish I’d known that earlier! I also wish [I’d known] the difference between things [you] can fix versus those you can’t – [whether regarding] relationships, songs, or work.

“I don’t know if I’ve figured that one out yet; I was raised in an environment [where one] had to fix things [themselves]. Sometimes I’m sad [about] that. I hope to free myself of the fixing – to have more fun and to roll with the punches.”

Earlier this year, Charli and Héloïse Letissier of Christine And The Queens presented Robyn with the Songwriter Of The Decade at the NME Awards 2020.

“I’ve prepared a long speech. I feel like I’m at the awards show at the Fifth Element, the [Luc Besson] film and I’m very flattered for the appreciation that NME has shown me over the years. But this is kind of a lifelong prize to be the Songwriter Of The Decade and I appreciate it so much,” Robyn said.

She continued: “There are so many good songs written by so many good songwriters over this decade. Some of them I have had the privilege to work with. Two of them are here tonight and I love them both so much. There are lots of other really talented songwriters here tonight – Christine and Charli, Taylor Swift.”

Earlier today (March 18) Charli announced a self-isolation programme of events that will be live-streamed as the coronavirus crisis continues.

The daily online events, which will take place on Charli’s Instagram, are aimed at “providing support to those currently self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The first event began this evening (March 18) at 5pm and saw Charli connect with Christine and The Queens for “an open conversation about the current situation and how it can affect creativity and their mental health.” Charli will also be inviting fans to submit questions ahead of the daily streams.

Other events planned included a live-streamed personal training session with Diplo on Thursday (March 19) and a ‘Girls Night In’ event on Friday (March 20) with Rita Ora