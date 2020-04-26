Charli XCX says she would be “really struggling” in lockdown if she wasn’t making her new album

Charli XCX has revealed she would be “really struggling” during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown if she wasn’t making her new album.

Earlier this month, the pop star announced she was releasing a new album called ‘how i’m feeling now’.

Sharing the news on Zoom, the ‘White Mercedes’ singer explained that she was “going to use this isolation time to make a brand new album from scratch,” which will be released on May 15.

“The nature of this album is gonna be very indicative of the times just because I’m only gonna be able to use the tools I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos… everything – in that sense, it’ll be very DIY,” she said.

Speaking in a new interview, Charli said that if she wasn’t making the new album she would be “really struggling” during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Asked what she would have been doing if she weren’t making ‘how I’m feeling now’, the singer told the BBC: “I’d be really, really struggling. Binge-watching TV and being actually quite sad.”

She also admitted that her biggest technical challenge has been recording her own vocals.

“I haven’t done that since I was 15 and making demos in my parents’ house,” she said. “I’m so slow and it drives me crazy. I literally want to throw something at myself.”

She continued: “I don’t know my way around the software yet. And I’m not skilled enough to comp my vocals – which is where you sing the song five times and choose the best bits from each take.

“So now, instead, I’m just singing the whole thing right through. I probably sing each part 30 times and by the 30th one, I’m like, “OK, this one is perfect. All the breaths are in the right place, all the nuances are right, this is the one”. But it’s a very long process.”

Earlier this week, Charli shared the latest single to be taken from her upcoming new album ‘how i’m feeling now’.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX is inviting fans to make their own remixes of her recent single ‘Forever’.

Earlier this month (April 10), Charli invited fans to appear in the music video for ‘Forever’, and she’s now shared a download link to the stems for the track, inviting fans to make their own interpretations of the song and send her their remixes.