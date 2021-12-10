Charli XCX shares new Perfume Genius remix of ‘Good Ones’

Charli XCX has shared a new remix by Perfume Genius of her single ‘Good Ones’.

The new version sees Charli’s vocals slowed down to the point where they’re almost unrecognisable and is much darker than the original take of the electro single. You can hear the remix below.

The single was originally released in September and marked the London singer-songwriter’s first material since her 2020 album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’.

She has since shared follow-up single ‘New Shapes‘ featuring Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek and announced her fifth album ‘CRASH‘.

The album’s contributors include: A.G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine And The Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise.

Meanwhile, Charli’s Alone Together documentary is set to get a full release early next year.

The film, which documents the creation of the singer’s lockdown album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’, first premiered at the virtual edition of SXSW back in March.

The documentary, produced by Charli with Snoot Entertainment and Dangerous Baby Productions, marks the feature-length directorial debut from veteran music video directors Bradley&Pablo (Harry Styles, Rosalia, Lil Nas X). It will come to cinemas and Video On Demand from January 28.

Reviewing Alone Together, NME wrote: “Alone Together also acts as a post-credit scene for ‘How I’m Feeling Now’. There’s a launch party with Angels connecting via Zoom to enjoy the record together. It’s a world away from the headline shows that opened the documentary but it’s just as euphoric.

“All these individual stories add up to one big reminder of music’s healing power. As Charli explains at the end of the film: “We are all, in some way, going through exactly the same thing. In a time where we were forced to be apart, we felt connected in ways we never have before.” Alone, then, but also together.”