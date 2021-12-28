Charli XCX shares new preview of Rina Sawayama collab

Charli XCX has continued to drip-feed fans with short teases of her forthcoming output, this time sharing a new snippet of her long-promised Rina Sawayama collab.

Charli previewed the as-yet-untitled track in a TikTok video posted overnight. It seems to a bouncy, club-primed pop tune with a jaunty beat evocative of ‘90s house music, with Sawayama’s verse sporting the lyrics: “…Coming and going just as you please (Ah, ahhhh) / Separated by a degree, hesitated illusion so far out of reach (Ah, ahhhh).”

“That’s that,” Charli said, gigging into the camera. “You don’t need anymore of that.”

Advertisement

Have a look at the TikTok below:

Charli shared another “2022 sneak peek” earlier this month; included in it was a text exchange between herself and Sawayama, wherein the latter boasted that “our voices work so well together”. Charli echoed her excitement, telling Sawayama that she “seriously crushed it”.

The track is set to appear on Charli’s forthcoming fifth studio album, ‘Crash’, which is due to land on March 18 via Asylum / Atlantic. Word of the Sawayama collab first came back in May, when Charli Tweeted that she woke up at 5.30am thinking about Rina’s purple dress [at this year’s BRIT Awards]”, which soon led to them having “texted about making a song”.

Charli has shared two singles from ‘Crash’ thus far: ‘Good Ones’ (which she later had remixed by Perfume Genius) and ‘New Shapes’ (which featured Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek). The singer has promised her new record will sport “an overload of sexiness”, and teased that it will “make people dance and cry at the same time”.

Shortly after the album’s release, Charli will take ‘Crash’ on the road for a sprawling world tour through North America, the UK and Europe.

Advertisement

She was set to perform on Saturday Night Live earlier this month, but was forced to cancel just hours out due to “limited crew”. She remained on set for the episode, however, appearing in a sketch alongside host Paul Rudd and some of SNL’s regular cast members.

Meanwhile, Charli is also gearing up to release a documentary about the making of her last album, ‘How I’m Feeling Now’, titled Alone Together. The first trailer for the film was released yesterday, following last month’s announcement that it would be coming to cinemas in January.