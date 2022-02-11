Charli XCX has said that the criticism she’s received on social media lately has taken a toll on her mental health.

The singer-songwriter, who releases her fifth album ‘Crash’ on March 18, issued a statement on Twitter yesterday (February 10) to explain that she’s temporarily stepping back from the platform due to the “negativity” surrounding her current campaign.

“I’ve always had a pretty open dialogue with you guys and so I just wanna mention a few things that have been on my mind recently,” Charli began.

“I have been feeling like I can’t do anything right at the moment. I know social media isn’t exactly a haven for kindness and positivity but generally speaking I always felt pretty safe with you guys on here.”

She continued: “I’ve noticed lately that a few people seem quite angry at me – for the choices of songs I’ve chosen to release, for the way I’ve decided to roll out my campaign, for the things I need to do to fund what will be the greatest tour I’ve ever done, for things I say, things I do, etc.

“I’ve been grappling quite a lot with my mental health the past few months and obviously it makes negativity and criticism harder to handle when I come across it – and of course, I know this is a common struggle for most people in this day and age.”

Charli added: “But yeah anyways.. I just wanted to get on here and say, hey I’m really out here trying my best and working my ass off to make things that are hot and exciting and there’s honestly so much more insane stuff to come.”

The singer went on to say that she will instead be “drafting tweets from afar” in the meantime “when I feel like saying something and having someone else post them” as she “can’t really handle it here right now”.

She signed off by sending fans her “eternal love” – you can read see the message in the post above.

As The Fader reports, Charli faced online criticism after it was announced earlier this week that she’ll perform at the Las Vegas event Afterparty, which requires all its attendees to own one of 1,500 “Utopian” NFTs.

Meanwhile, the official video for Charli’s recent collaboration with Rina Sawayama, ‘Beg For You’, is set to land on YouTube at 5pm GMT today (February 11). You can tune in here.

Charli XCX will embark on a North American tour next month before playing a string of shows around Europe. You can find the full schedule and ticket details here.

