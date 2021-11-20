Charlie Collins announces new album ‘Undone’, east coast Australian tour

Sydney alt-pop artist Charlie Collins has announced the follow-up to her AIR Award-winning (and ARIA-nominated) debut album ‘Snowpine’, plotting an early 2022 release for ‘Undone’.

The record is set to land on March 11 via Island / Universal, with pre-orders open now. The news comes after Collins released the title track for ‘Undone’ earlier this month – at the time, she said it was about “wanting to escape a situation that at the time felt like it was just going around in circles and causing more harm than good, but also knowing that if it just stopped maybe resolution could take place and peace could find its way in”.

She expounded on the sentiment further in a new press release, describing her forthcoming album – which in addition to the title track, features previous singles ‘Fuck It’ and ‘Just My Luck’ – as “some of the most honest, vulnerable music I’ve ever written”.

The copy notes that Collins began writing for the album more than two years ago “in the wake of her separation”, and eventually scrapped the first completed version of it as she “began to rediscover her wildness, spontaneity and freedom”. Collins herself says that ‘Undone’ will “expose a lot of who I am and what I was going through [in that process]”.

She continued in her statement: “I was excited to explore different sides of myself musically, from the wild side to the fragile, broken side of myself which reflected a lot in the sounds that came out. Thank you for sticking by me and I can’t wait for you to hear this album.”

The album saw Collins experimenting with co-writes for the first time, linking up with local songwriter Xavier Dunn (Jack River, GRAACE, Sarah Wolfe), Japanese Wallpaper and Jarryd James. All three also aided Collins in producing the record, with the artist also enlisting Scott Horscroft (Middle Kids, Polish Club) and Joji Malani (ex-Gang Of Youths) to produce additional tracks.

She also produced two of her own tracks – ‘Could I Have Loved You Anymore’ and ‘November’, the former described as a “moving piano-driven ballad” and the latter as a “stark, tender piano ballad” – and co-produced ‘Are You Even Listening’.

Shortly after ‘Undone’ is released, Collins will embark on a three-date headline tour along the Australian east coast. She’ll kick things off at Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge on Saturday April 30, before playing the Northcote Social Club in Melbourne the following Thursday (May 5) and Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on Saturday May 15.

Tickets for all three shows are on sale now via Collins’ website.

Earlier this month, Collins’ appeared alongside the likes of Vance Joy, Vera Blue and Spacey Jane on the ABC’s live music show The Sound, performing a tribute to Kasey Chambers during the premiere episode of its third season.