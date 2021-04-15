Charlie Collins returns with blistering new single ‘Fuck It’

Tamworth singer-songwriter Charlie Collins marks her return in 2021 with a blistering new single, ‘Fuck It’.

Pairing her classic country roots with a clear pop edge and dreamy vocals, according to Collins, the song is about when a break-up becomes a public debate.

Written at the end of a relationship, Collins explained the song’s origins in a press release, “At the time, when I was going through this separation, I needed a friend more than a critic.

“This song is an acknowledgement of blame but also recognising that you don’t need that judgement.”

Produced by Scott Horscroft and Joji Malanu (Gang Of Youths), listen to ‘Fuck It’ below:

‘Fuck It’ is Collins’ first new material since the release of her album ‘Snowpine’ in 2019.

The debut offering saw Collins release a string of successful singles, including ‘I Don’t Want to Be in a Rock Band’, ‘Please Let Me Go’ and ‘Space Between’, and her debut release, ‘Wish You Were Here’, which dropped back in 2018.

For ‘Snowpine’, Collins was nominated in the Best Country Album category at the 2019 ARIA Awards, losing out to Morgan Evans’ ‘Things That We Drink To’.

Collins will launch ‘Fuck It’ at a live show at Sydney’s Lazybones Lounge on Tuesday May 4.