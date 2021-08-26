Charlie Collins riffs on the frustrations of heartbreak in eruptive new single ‘Just My Luck’

Charlie Collins has shared an anthemic new single titled ‘Just My Luck’, landing as the second taste of the Tamworth artist’s as-yet-undated second album.

Leaning further into her pop sensibilities, the new track sees her link up with producer Gab Strum – aka Japanese Wallpaper, who recently dropped his first solo track in two years – and was recorded at Forbes Street Studios in Sydney, notable for hosting past sessions with the likes of Billie Eilish, Ocean Alley and Flume.

Musically, ‘Just My Luck’ is an upbeat, energetic cut lacquered with punchy drums, soaring guitars and subtle, luminous synths. Take a look at the lyric video below:

In a press release, Collins explained that ‘Just My Luck’ is about the dissolution of a relationship wherein each person sees the connection differently.

“It’s about the feeling of always throwing yourself in the deep end, but the other person isn’t there to catch you when you fall,” she said.

Noting that she started writing the track with her partner, Collins continued: “I related to it in a sense that I was in a relationship that I knew wasn’t quite right, but the thought of being alone was so much worse somehow.”

‘Just My Luck’ comes as Collins’ second release for 2021, following ‘Fuck It’ back in May. The tracks are linked thematically, both detailing the demise of a fractured romance. Both tracks will appear on the follow-up to Collins’ 2019 album ‘Snowpine’, which marked her solo debut after leaving pop band Tigertown.