Country music hall of famer Charlie Daniels has died

Charlie Daniels, the country singer best known for his 1979 song ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’, has died aged 83.

His death was confirmed by his publicist, who said that the Country Music Hall of Fame member died earlier today (July 6) after suffering a haemorrhagic stroke.

In January 2010, Daniels suffered a mild stroke and later had a pacemaker implanted in 2013, but continued to perform.

“Oh man, sad to hear about Charlie Daniels passing,” country megastar Tim McGraw said, paying tribute to Daniels. “I grew up on his music… brilliant songs and smokin’ records. And always, without fail, every time I had the pleasure of being around him, he was one of most genuine, kind and thoughtful folks I’ve ever run across.”

As a singer, guitarist and fiddler, Daniels got his start as a session musician, and played on sessions for Bob Dylan‘s ninth studio album Nashville Skyline.

He toured relentlessly throughout the 1970s – sometimes doing as many as 250 shows in a year – and went on to perform at the White House and at the Super Bowl.

His song ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’ topped the country charts in 1979 and landed at Number Three on the pop charts. It was voted single of the year by the Country Music Association.

At the age of 71, he was invited to join the epitome of Nashville’s music establishment, the Grand Ole Opry, and he was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

Jason Aldean paid tribute to Daniels, writing: “Man I am heartbroken to hear that Charlie Daniels passed away this morning. He was one of the nicest/kindest people I have ever met. Thanks for the musical legacy u left all of us. We will miss you Mr. Charlie!”

“One of my favorite people on this earth Charlie Daniels has gone on to his eternal reward today,” Ricky Skaggs tweeted. “Oh, how he will be missed at the Grand Ole Opry and everywhere else he was loved.”

NASCAR racer Darrell Waltrip wrote: “I have a heavy heart today, one of my best friends and a country music legend has passed away, Charlie Daniels was a great guy, l loved him like so many others did, RIP my dear old friend!”

“Getting to shred with @TheChrisLeDoux AND @CharlieDaniels on the same stage was one of the most magical nights ever,” Keith Urban said. “Go rest high Charlie- and blessings today to all of your family. With love and friendship always.”

