Katz recruits Singapore’s Charlie Lim for new single ‘Forgetting’

Australian producer Katz has unveiled ‘Forgetting’, a collaboration with Singaporean singer-songwriter Charlie Lim.

The track is the latest peek at the producer’s upcoming EP, ‘Only You’, which is due for release August 13 via Remote Control Records/Dot Dash.

‘Forgetting’ is the duo’s second collaboration following ‘Hollow’ in 2018, and veers away from the latter’s straightforward electronica arrangement.

Instead, ‘Forgetting’ is formulated from a natural combination of UK garage-inspired rhythms with pop songwriting, amplified by Lim’s lyrical melancholy. “When I found you / There was no reason to deny / I had nothing left / To keep you by my side“, Lim sings in the song’s hook.

Listen to the track below.

Lim said of ‘Forgetting’ in a press statement: “Lyrically, ‘Forgetting’ is about how irrational and fickle human nature can be – chasing after fleeting feelings and letting history repeat itself, which, paradoxically, is also the very thing that keeps us going.”

The duo have also shared a stripped-down version of the song, performed live at the artists’ respective bases in Melbourne and Singapore. The clip also features 3D animation by Nick Keays. Watch it below.

Katz and Lim have been friends for more than a decade, per the press release states. “Our writing process has always felt highly organic,” Katz said. “There’s a level of trust that comes from years of friendship and playing together which has allowed us to be really honest and productive as collaborator.”

The EP ‘Only You’ follows Katz’s 2018 effort ‘Waterfall EP’. Lim last released a collaborative track with fellow Singaporean artist Aisyah Aziz, ‘Won’t You Come Around’, in January this year.