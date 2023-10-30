Charlie Puth covers ‘Friends’ theme in tribute to Matthew Perry

Charlie Puth paid tribute to recently deceased Friends star Matthew Perry at his concert in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday.

Puth, a longtime fan of the popular ’90s sitcom, dedicated a sentimental piano version of the iconic theme song ‘I’ll Be There For You’ at his concert in Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena to the actor, who passed away at his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

“I want to dedicate this song, to another song, and if it makes you think of a person, that’s who it’s dedicated to. Does this mean anything to you?”, Puth said to the cheers from the crowd before launching into the heartfelt rendition of the song. Watch fan-filmed footage of the moment below:

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the show, died on Saturday (October 28) at the age of 54 and was reportedly found unresponsive due to a suspected drowning in his home in Los Angeles. Authorities have said no foul play was involved, and no drugs were found at the scene. Tributes have since been paid to Perry from across the entertainment world.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Bing’s on-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein, wrote on Instagram: “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

While Perry’s on-screen mother, Morgan Fairchild, shared this statement via X/Twitter: “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest.”

Meanwhile, Perry’s last interview before his death has also resurfaced, in which he gave advice to people struggling with addiction.