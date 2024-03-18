Charlie Puth “gifted” BABYMONSTER their new song ‘Like That’

BABYMONSTER‘s upcoming mini-album ‘BABYMONS7ER’ is set to include a song called ‘Like That’, which was a “gift” to the band by Charlie Puth.

YG Entertainment uploaded a new video earlier today (March 18) featuring founder Yang Hyun-suk breaking down all the tracks on the girl group’s upcoming record first mini-album, ‘BABYMONS7ER’, including ‘Like That’.

“I think this will be a surprise for everyone,” Yang said, before revealing that “Charlie Puth gifted BABYMONSTER a song”. He also shared that Puth’s gift to the band was in response to Ahyeon’s viral cover of his song ‘Dangerously’ when she was a trainee, which has since amassed over 39million views on YouTube.

“Charlie Puth is an artist I really admire and the members are also big fans of him,” Yang added. “It’s a huge gift and I think the fans will also enjoy it.”

Other tracks on the album introduced and broken down by Yang include intro track ‘Monsters’, title track ‘Sheesh’ – described as a hip-hop track with “an element of darkness to it, something not presented by BABYMONSTER before” – and new versions of ‘Batter Up’ and ‘Stuck In The Middle’, re-recorded to include Ahyeon’s vocals.

Other tracks also include ‘Dream’, which was a song showcased on the survival series that determined BABYMONSTER’s line-up as well as a separate remix of ‘Stuck In The Middle’.

Due out on April 1, the title of ‘BABYMONS7ER’ was likely inspired by Ahyeon’s return to the group, making them a septet once more. She was unable to debut with the rest of BABYMONSTER in late November due to health concerns at the time.