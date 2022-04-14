Charlie Simpson hints at Bring Me The Horizon collaboration

Charlie Simpson – former Busted member and Fightstar frontman – has hinted that a collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon could be on the cards.

In the latest segment of NME‘s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!, Simpson was quizzed on elements of his career.

At one point he was asked about his former band Busted’s debut single, ‘What I Go To School For’. In his response, the musician mentioned that Bring Me The Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish said to him: “Those Busted songs are fucking bangers man!”

Advertisement

Later on, Simpson was asked: “Any chance of a collab with Busted banger-loving Bring Me the Horizon?” to which he replied: “So I spoke to Jordan [Fish] two weeks ago because we want to do a project together. We became buddies after doing Warped tour together years ago.

“So we’re trying to think of something we can do together, and I’m trying to think of something I can get him on. Which would be awesome!”

NME‘s Gary Ryan jokingly suggested a new version of ‘What I Go to School For’, to which Simpson replied, laughing: “Can you imagine?! We’d only be missing Ed Sheeran!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Simpson was quizzed on the lyrics from his latest single, ‘All The Best’, lifted from his forthcoming solo album ‘Hope Is Drug’.

Set for release on April 22, ‘Hope Is A Drug’ will be Simpson’s fourth solo album. It’s the follow-up 2016’s ‘Little Hands’, ‘Long Road Home’ and ‘Young Pilgrim’, released in 2014 and 2011 respectively.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon have announced another collaborative effort is on the way – this time with Norwegian singer-songwriter Sigrid.

Dubbed ‘Bad Life’, the track was announced via a TikTok video today (April 14) and will drop on April 21.