Charlotte Lawrence shares ‘Talk You Down’ video and details new EP

Charlotte Lawrence has shared a new video for her recent single ‘Talk You Down’ and detailed an upcoming EP.

The US singer-songwriter’s debut project is set to drop in March.

“Everyone deals with their emotions in different ways and we’ve all been dealing with so many different types of emotions in the last year,” Lawrence said of the track. “I wanted to be a part of a song about anxiety and how I deal with it. Talking with someone about how you feel is a perfect way to get through any emotional experience.”

Watch the new video for ‘Talk You Down’ below.

Lawrence’s new EP, entitled ‘Charlotte’, is set to drop on March 5 via Atlantic. Watch the recent trailer for the EP and see its tracklisting below.

‘Charlotte’ EP:

01 Talk You Down

02 You

03 Sin x Secret

04 Slow Motion

05 Cowboys

06 RX



Lawrence, who released the singles ‘Joke’s On You’, ‘Slow Motion’ and ‘The End’ last year, reached a new audience in 2018 when she featured on Yungblud’s ‘Falling Skies’.

Speaking to NME in 2020, she discussed the idea that she and the Doncaster singer could collaborate together again.

“He’s the fucking best,” she said. “His first LA show was a little showcase for his label at the Viper Room in LA. I was there and we became friends immediately. He’s so cool, such an interesting writer and so amazing to work with. Maybe we’ll work together again. Who knows?”