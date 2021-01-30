Chase Atlantic announce third album, drop new single ‘SLIDE’

Chase Atlantic plan to release their third studio album, ‘Beauty In Death’, on March 5. The Los Angeles-based Australian outfit broke the news today (January 30).

The album will be Chase Atlantic’s first since they released ‘Phases’ in 2019.

To coincide with their announcement, Chase Atlantic have dropped their first new song of 2021, entitled ‘SLIDE’. The new single follows on from the trio’s tracks ‘MOLLY’ and ‘OUT THE ROOF’, both of which hit streaming services in 2020.

‘SLIDE’ arrives accompanied by a music video, shot in Los Angeles. The clip places the three band members on a mountain, with snow coming down as they perform. Watch it below:

“‘Slide’ delves into a metaphoric, yet very personal realm filled with chaos, danger and brutal honesty,” Chase Atlantic said in a press statement.

“Living such a fast-paced, reckless lifestyle is bound to come with negative consequences, but nonetheless with the right amount of daring confidence and the ability to bounce back no matter the circumstance; it will always be just that for Chase Atlantic: a lifestyle”.

Aside from putting out material on their own last year, Chase Atlantic teamed up with PLVTINUM to release the single ‘Hit My Line’.

The track marked the first collaboration between the Australian band and the New York-based singer/producer.