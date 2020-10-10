Chase Atlantic release genre-defying new single, ‘Molly’

Los Angeles-via-Australia trio Chase Atlantic have released their second single of the year – also their second under Fearless Records – the genre-bending ‘Molly’.

Through the psychedelic clips and experimentation with the alternative, Chase Atlantic – comprising of Mitchel Cave, Clinton Cave and Christian Anthony – dealt fans a track yesterday (October 9) all about the blissful ups and melancholic lows of being in love.

In a press release the trio said, “There comes a time in nearly everyone’s life where they have to make the difficult decision of whether to hold on to a deteriorating relationship, or let it go, even though it’s the thing they love most.

“Love, whether it be for another person or a chemical compound, is constantly an uphill battle. At the end of the day it’s up to us to decide whether or not that battle is truly one worth fighting. That being said; in some situations you just have to simply cut your losses and walk away. I hope we can still be friends.”

Static, pulsing and wildly emotive, the track dropped with an accompanying lyric video. Watch it below:

‘Molly’ comes closely after the release of ‘Out The Roof’, their first track this year, released in August alongside a Mad Max-esque music video filmed in the Mojave Desert.

Upon the song’s release, Chase Atlantic announced they’d been signed to Fearless Records. They were the second Australian band to sign to the label, joining fellow rockers Eat Your Heart Out on the roster.

The label also hinted that news about Chase Atlantic’s first album would be coming “soon”.