Chase Atlantic share new single and video ‘Out The Roof’

Australian-born, Los Angeles-based trio Chase Atlantic have shared a new single, entitled ‘Out The Roof’.

The new track is their first of 2020, and arrives alongside a Mad Max-esque music video filmed in the Mojave Desert.

“As our first release of the year, we wanted to come back strong with a song that reflected the chaotic world around us,” the band said in a press statement. “We wrote the song in one night and traveled to the Mojave Desert to film the music video the next day.”

Watch it below.

The band have also signed to Fearless Records, becoming only the second Australian band to do so after Eat Your Heart Out. The label promised news around Chase Atlantic’s first album on the imprint “soon”.

The genre-agnostic trio have been relatively quiet during the coronavirus pandemic. Back in April, the band hosted a ticketed livestream concert from their home in LA.

Chase Atlantic released their second album ‘Phases’ last year, featuring the singles ‘Her’, ‘Stuckinmybrain’ and ‘Love Is (Not) Easy’.

Chase Atlantic first began as the boy band What About Tonight in 2014 with members Christian Anthony and Mitchel Cave entering season 4 of The X Factor Australia. They were quickly eliminated, but later formed the trio with Cave’s older brother Clinton for a university project.