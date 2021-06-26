Chase Atlantic share Spanish-influenced new single ‘OHMAMI’

LA-via-Cairns trio Chase Atlantic have released a genre-bending new single titled ‘OHMAMI’.

Fusing elements of Latin pop and R&B, with a drowsy and effects-drenched synth lead driven by a sharp, trap-esque beat, the track – despite sounding defiantly unique compared to the band’s past material – feels perfectly in line with what fans have come to expect from Chase Atlantic.

Wrap your ears around ‘OHMAMI’ below:

As the band describe it in a press release, ‘OHMAMI’ is “the type of song that allows you to really feel yourself, to actually feel alive. Yet, at the same time, it provides an escape from reality”.

“Even if it’s just momentarily, you can feel the effect of the song lingering in the brain like audible drugs.”

‘OHMAMI’ is Chase Atlantic’s first slice of new material since releasing their third album, ‘Beauty In Death’, back in March. Marking their Fearless Records debut (as well as the first output on their own Chase Music imprint), the record was supported by singles ‘Out The Roof’, ‘Molly’, ‘Slide’ and ‘Empty’.

Although ‘OHMAMI’ is being advertised as a standalone release, its cover art and lyric video feature a symbol – satirising a North American video game rating – that reads “Beauty In Death Deluxe”. An expanded version of the LP is yet to be announced, but fans should keep an eye out for news in the near future.

Earlier this month, Chase Atlantic announced a North American headline tour in support of ‘Beauty In Death’, hitting stages in 28 cities throughout October and November. You can catch the full list of tour dates below, and purchase tickets from the band’s website.

Chase Atlantic’s North American ‘Beauty In Death’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Friday 1 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

Saturday 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Monday 4 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Wednesday 6 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Friday 8 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Sunday 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Tuesday 12 – San Diego, CA @ Soma Mainstage

Wednesday 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Friday 15 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

Sunday 17 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

Monday 18 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

Tuesday 19 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

Saturday 23 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

Sunday 24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

Tuesday 26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Wednesday 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Friday 29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Sunday 31 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

NOVEMBER

Monday 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

Tuesday 2 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

Thursday 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Friday 5 – Silver Spring, ND @ The Fillmore

Monday 8 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Wednesday 10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Friday 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

Sunday 14 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Monday 15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

Tuesday 16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre