Chase & Status, Becky Hill, Rudimental and more announced for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024

Chase & Status, Becky Hill, Rudimental and a host of other artists have been announced as the first acts for BBC Radio 1‘s Big Weekend 2024.

Ella Henderson, Diplo, Eric Prydz, Kenya Grace, Sonny Fodera, Dimension and Hannah Laing have also been confirmed for the opening day at this year’s annual bash which will take place at Stockwood Park in Luton from May 24-26.

Tickets priced at £29.50 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket) will go on sale at 5pm GMT this Thursday (March 21) and can be purchased here. Further acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Commenting on their headline status, Chase & Status said: “Always a big moment for us to play for Radio 1 at Big Weekend, especially this year, to be bringing our full live show to the Main Stage alongside so many other huge acts.”

#BigWeekend Luton lineup news ✨ Here's who's heading to Stockwood Park on Friday 24th May! For more details and info on tickets, visit https://t.co/4t4HBZtjzI. pic.twitter.com/Tr9Te47hWF — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) March 18, 2024

For the first time, this year will see all four stages – Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1’s Future Sounds, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing – running across all three days.

BBC Radio 1 said in a previous announcement that they’re “working closely with Luton Council to ensure that Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 is a safe and secure environment for all those attending the festival”.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, said in a press statement at the time: “The fact that BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, one of the UK’s largest and most popular music festivals, has chosen Luton is fantastic news for our town, especially our young people, and will showcase all the wonderful things about Luton.

“Not only will this event give a multi-million pound boost to Luton’s economy and provide a number of opportunities for local young people and businesses, with tens of thousands in attendance and millions tuning in across the BBC, it gives us an opportunity to step forward and showcase the very best of our ambitious, brilliantly vibrant, wonderfully diverse and transforming town.”

Advertisement

The event will broadcast live from the festival site across the weekend, and performances will be available to listen to live and on demand on Radio 1’s iPlayer channel and BBC Sounds.

Last year’s Big Weekend was hosted in Dundee, where the likes of The 1975, Jonas Brothers, ArrDee, Mimi Webb, FLO, Romy and more performed.