Chase & Status tease Sam Fender remix

Chase & Status are teasing a Sam Fender remix.

The dance duo have shared an image on Twitter which shows a folder saying “Sam Fender Remix” and a caption stating “incoming” with Fender’s Twitter handle copied in.

It is unclear which song by Fender the pair have remixed and the North Shields singer-songwriter is yet to respond to them on Twitter.

The pair have also given no indication when they will share the remix.

Meanwhile, Fender recently cancelled his remaining 2022 US tour dates to look after his mental health.

He was set to perform in Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver later this month, along with supporting Florence And The Machine at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and a festival set at Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful.

“It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don’t take the time to look after my own mental health,” he wrote to fans via a post on Instagram.

Fender continued: “I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t dealt with things that have deeply affected me. It’s impossible to do this work on myself while on the road, and it’s exhausting feigning happiness and wellness for the sake of business.”

He went on to write that he was “eternally overwhelmed by the love and support of our fans and hate to let you down, but the state of my wellbeing is starting to affect everything I do, including my performances [and] I refuse to go out there and not give it my all EVERY time, as you all deserve nothing less.”

Meanwhile, Chase & Status are due to perform at Manchester’s Warehouse Project later this month. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.