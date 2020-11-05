Chase Zera drops hopeful new single ‘Over Here’

Chase Zera has been steadily releasing singles all year, and today (November 6) she’s returned with another fresh cut, ‘Over Here’.

It’s an understated but club-ready dance cut, with Chase Zera singing of finally feeling good after having moved on from a break-up.

Watch the visualiser for ‘Over Here’ below:

“‘Over Here’ is about that exact moment you realise you’re going to be fine after going through heartbreak,” she said of the song in a press statement.

“I wanted to make a song that floated along unapologetically, because that’s what I felt like I was doing the moment that painful weight was taken off my shoulders.”

“For a while after, you wake up every morning feeling sick to the stomach,” she continued.

“Then one day, out of nowhere, you wake up and everything is that bit easier and less painful and you’re like, ‘actually, you know what, I’m alright. I don’t want to go back to them and I don’t want them to come back to me, I’m happy over here.”

‘Over Here’ marks the third single Chase Zera has released this year, and her third since she signed to Warner Music Australia.

She kicked off 2020 with the release of ‘Bring Me Down’, and followed that up soon after with ‘Saving Bugs’.