Chase Zera releases fiery new single, ‘Saving Bugs’

Chase Zera has dropped a fiery new single ‘Saving Bugs’ today (August 28).

In a press release, Zera talked of the inspiration behind the track, saying, “I was in my pool and noticed these tiny bugs floating with their little legs in the air trying to flip themselves over, so I scooped them up and put them on the tiles to save them from drowning.

“I took that idea of ‘Saving Bugs’ and turned it into a tough love metaphor like, ‘Here you go, I’ll always be here to help, you don’t need me though, you can do this, I know you got this’, because it reminded me of that proud feeling I’ve had witnessing people I love flourish after going through trauma.”

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Saving Bugs’ now:

Produced by Xavier Dunn (CXLOE, GRAACE, Jack River) ‘Saving Bugs’ is the second single from the electro-pop singer – real name Ebony Morrison – following the release of her label debut, ‘Bring Me Down’, in July.

Morrison launched the Chase Zera project last year, releasing three tracks of high-energy pop, ‘Clovers’, ‘Mess’ and ‘Said I Would’. The songs landed her coveted performance spots at festivals like Curve Ball and NYE In The Park, as well as supporting Bag Raiders and Hayden James on tour.