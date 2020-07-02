Chase Zera returns with new single ‘Bring Me Down’

Sydney pop artist Chase Zera has marked her return today with the release of her new single ‘Bring Me Down’, with production from Sydney producer Tasker. Listen to it below.

‘Bring Me Down’ is the first of four singles that Chase Zera – real name Ebony Morrison – will release throughout the remainder of the year, following her debut last year with singles ‘Clovers’, ‘Mess’ and ‘Said I Would’.

“I found self-confidence I didn’t know I had when I wrote ‘Bring Me Down’. It’s a song about self-care and building the courage to make your own decisions and choices without needing validation. I tuned out other people’s judgment and expectations for a moment in time and just did what felt right for myself,” Zera said in a press statement.

“You don’t always need to be in the mood to take in advice and motivational quotes about how to live your life. Sometimes you just have to follow your gut, do what makes you happy and trust your own instincts. That’s how you grow, that’s how you learn.”

‘Bring Me Down’ also marks Zera’s first release with Warner Music Australia, after honing her craft for songwriting and performance at the Australian Institute of Music and Ableton Live School.