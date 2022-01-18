Chasing Ghosts and Amends announce Australian co-headlining tour

Chasing Ghosts and Amends have joined forces for a seven-date run of co-headline shows along the Australian east coast, set to kick off in Sydney on Friday March 11.

They’ll play to fans in Wollongong the following night (Saturday March 12), before rolling through Canberra, Brisbane, Southport and Melbourne, then wrapping up in Adelaide on Saturday March 26. Tickets for the shows are on sale now from their respective venues’ websites (check out the list below).

Advertisement

It’ll be a notably intimate tour for Chasing Ghosts, with frontman Jimmy Kyle performing solo at all seven shows. In a press release issued today (January 19), the singer-songwriter said he was “really looking forward to creating great memories with the good folks in Amends, our special guests but most of all our supporters”.

“I have a new appreciation for just how lucky we are being able to tour at present,” Kyle continued. “Connecting with good crowds and music lovers washes away all this cynicism we’ve all endured.”

Amends echoed the excitement, with drummer Marcus Tamp saying: “It’s been roughly nine months since our album launch show, after which we have had numerous tours cancelled. We cannot be more thrilled to be able to pick up where we left off and taking our latest record on the road.

“To be able to do it with the incredibly talented Jimmy Kyle of Chasing Ghosts is such a treat. We greatly admire Jimmy’s song writing and storytelling, so when the opportunity presented itself, it made complete sense to jump at the idea of doing the tour together.”

The tour comes off the back of Chasing Ghosts’ recent EP ‘Homelands’, which the band released independently last June. Among the singles it spawned were ‘Busted Lung’ and ‘Dig’.

Amends, on the other hand, released their second full-length effort, ‘Tales Of Love, Loss And Outlaws’, last April via Resist Records. The record spawned two singles: ‘This One, For Example, Is About Grief’ and the Laura Jane Grace-featuring ‘Walking Backwards’.

Advertisement

Later this month, Chasing Ghosts will perform a one-off headline show in Naarm/Melbourne, described as their ‘Survival Day’ show. Honouring the significance that January 26 has for First Nations peoples, it’s set to take place at the Espy in St. Kilda, and will feature an all-Indigenous lineup rounded out by Yorta Yorta rocker Scott Darlow and local indie artist KIAH.

Chasing Ghosts and Amends’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 11 – Sydney / Gadigal & Wangal, Crowbar

Saturday 12 – Wollongong / Dharawal, The Shy Postie

Sunday 13 – Canberra / Ngunnawal, Live At The Polo

Saturday 19 – Brisbane / Turrbal, O’Skulligans

Sunday 20 – Southport / Yugambeh, Vinnies Dive Bar

Friday 25 – Melbourne / Wurundjeri, Last Chance

Saturday 26 – Kaurna / Kaurna, The Grace Emily