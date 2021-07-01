Chasing Ghosts announce ‘Homelands Colonies’ tour

Chasing Ghosts have announced a five-date run of headline shows in support of their latest EP, ‘Homelands’.

Dubbed the ‘Homelands Colonies’ tour, the stint will kick off with two back-to-back shows in Melbourne (Naarm) at the end of July, before rolling through clubs in Adelaide (Tarndanya), Brisbane (Meanjin) and Sydney (Warrane). Tickets to all of the shows are on sale now.

The band released their ‘Homelands’ EP at the start of June via Bad Apples Music, a label headed by Shepparton rapper Briggs. It was supported by the singles ‘Summer’, ‘Busted Lung’ and ‘Dig’, with all six of the record’s tracks based on real-life events.

In a press statement, frontman Jimmy Kyle – a Goori man of the Thungutti people, from the mid-north coast of New South Wales – stated he “was scared to write these songs”, given that “a lot of the topics are challenging”.

“That’s how I knew I was onto something: It made me feel nervous,” he said. “I know people are going to come after me with some of these songs, but I know in my heart that telling these stories is right. Telling them in the way I do is the right thing to do.”

“I know my audience is predominantly non-Indigenous, so I have to engage them in a way that engages their heart. That way, they’re not going to be judged… they can put themselves in an empathetic position to go on the journey.”

Chasing Ghosts’ ‘Homelands Colonies’ tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 30 – Melbourne (Naarm), Hotel Westwood

Saturday 31 – Melbourne (Naarm), Cherry Mar

AUGUST

Saturday 14 – Adelaide (Tarndanya), Enigma Bar

Saturday 28 – Brisbane (Meanjin), The Brightside

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 4 – Sydney (Warrane), Chippendale Hotel