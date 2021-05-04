Chasing Ghosts announce special Reconciliation Week show

Melbourne rock band Chasing Ghosts have announced a hometown show as a part of National Reconciliation Week at the end of the month.

The show will see the band share the bill with singer-songwriters Scott Darlow and KIAH. The line-up is composed entirely of Indigenous artists – Chasing Ghosts frontman Jimmy Kyle is a Thungutti man, while Darlow and Kiah are both Yorta Yorta people.

The show will take place on Friday May 28 in the Gershwin Room of St. Kilda’s Hotel Esplanade, AKA The Espy.

In a press statement, Kyle expressed his excitement at putting the show on at such a pertinent time.

“This show is about big riffs and Reconciliation,” he said.

“We’re super excited to be sharing the stage with Scott and his band and keen to bring together First Nations Peoples, our allies, and those who share our love of big riffs to come out and celebrate Reconciliation Week.”

Darlow echoed these sentiments in his own statement. “I’m really excited to be putting on a show that creates an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to come and stand with us, celebrate our stories, culture and music in an iconic Melbourne music venue,” he said.

The show follows Chasing Ghosts’ two singles released in 2021, ‘Summer’ and ‘Busted Lung’. Both will feature on the band’s new EP, ‘Homelands’, in early June.

National Reconciliation Week (NRW) takes place every year from May 27 to June 3, and has done since 1993. This is done to commemorate both the 1967 referendum that recognised Indigenous Australians and the Mabo decision as handed down by the High Court.

Reconciliation Australia, the organisation that created the initiative, explains in a statement on their website that NRW is “a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia.”

Tickets to the show are available now via Moshtix.