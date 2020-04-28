Check out recordings of unknown supergroup featuring members of The Smiths, Suede, Roxy Music and Supergrass

New footage has captured the moment that members of The Smiths, Suede, Roxy Music and Supergrass joined forces to form a previously unknown supergroup.

Posting on Twitter, film editor Johnny Daukes shared a series of tracks by Chaz Chance & The Prophets – who came together in 2013 to record tracks for a TV drama at London’s Miloco Studios.

As well as Daukes himself, the band also included Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera, Suede’s Mat Osman, The Smiths’ Mike Joyce and Supergrass singer Gaz Coombes.

Advertisement

Daukes shared five tracks from the band, including ‘Ghost Of A Chance’, ‘So Far Away From Me’ and ‘The Mirror Cracked’. You can check them out in full below.

1/5 In summer 2013 @philmanzanera @matosman @mikejoycedrums @GazCoombes and err…me assembled at #PoolStudio ( @milocostudios ) to record some tracks for a TV drama. The show’s finally ‘at peace’ so here are Chaz Chance & The Prophets https://t.co/FBYp3z4ttA — Johnny Daukes (@jdaukes) April 27, 2020

Last year, Coombes joined forces with Supergrass for a reunion tour which wrapped up with a string of massive shows at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Discussing their return, Coombes told NME: “We’ve been talking about it for a while. I remember talking to Danny about on the phone maybe a year ago. We knew that 2020 was coming up and that would make it 25 years since the beginning and 10 years since the split.

Advertisement

“Everything aligned in a way to make it possible. The idea of getting in a room and having a play together again was something we all instinctively agreed would be a cool thing to do. Just to play those songs again and get in a room. That was it, really – it was no more than that. We didn’t want to look far into the distance. We just wanted to play and see what happens. It felt great.”