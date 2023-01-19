Che Lingo shares Queen-inspired ‘My Radio’ featuring Roger Taylor

Che Lingo has unveiled a new single, ‘My Radio’, featuring Queen‘s Roger Taylor – check it out below.

The track takes inspiration from Queen’s hit ‘Radio Ga Ga’, reimagining the song through a contemporary hip-hop lens as a dedication to Lingo’s late grandmother.

According to a press release, Taylor presented Lingo with the first white label pressing of ‘Radio Ga Ga’ during the collaboration, which was inscribed “‘To Che Lingo. One of one. First of many’. Best, Roger Taylor, Queen.”

Speaking about the new single and collaboration, Lingo said: “Creating and passing the torch is so important to the life of an artist and their legacy. The respect and love Roger showed me, knowing we took this track with Freddie Mercury’s (respective, original) vocal to another place in the hip-hop spectrum to create ‘My Radio,’ is a testament to how righteous it can be to work with artists from different generations.”

Check out the video for ‘My Radio’ below:

Taylor isn’t the only famous face Lingo has rubbed shoulders with – the rapper was filmed in conversation with label boss Idris Elba for NME’s Friends Like These series back in 2020. You can check out their conversation below.

In addition, Lingo has also announced his debut UK and Europe headline tour for April and May. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (January 20) – you can buy yours here.

Che Lingo will play the following dates:

APRIL

12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg Upstairs

14 – Cologne, Germany, Helios37

15 – Paris, France, La Boule Noir

16 – Brussels, Belgium, Botanique

19 – Glasgow, UK, Poetry Club SWG3

20 – Manchester, UK, YES

21 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy3

23 – London, UK, Lafayette

25 – Brighton, UK, Green Door Store

26 – Bristol, UK, Lousiana

27 – Leeds, UK, Hyde Park Book Club

29 – Dublin, Ireland, Workman’s

MAY

14 – Helsinki, Finland, Kuudes Linja

16 – Stockholm, Sweden, Hus 7

20 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Lille Vega

21- Aarhus, Denmark, Voxhall

23 – Berlin, Germany, Privat Club