Che Lingo teams up with Kojey Radical on powerful new track ‘Dark Days’

Che Lingo has joined forces with Kojey Radical on ‘Dark Days’, the third single to arrive from his forthcoming debut album ‘The Worst Generation’.

The powerful track sees Che, who is signed to Idris Elba’s 7Wallace label, paying tribute to the women who have supported him throughout his life.

He explained: “This song is a self prescribed therapy session. Growing up and getting into dating and experiencing things as a young black male, I realised I had nothing to go on relationship wise because my household wasn’t nuclear.

“In turn, I think (amongst all the good times) I probably ended up projecting a lot of my issues and bad traits onto the women I’d dated without realising it at the time because (like most of us) I was winging it for the most part. When they were fiercest supporters of me as a person and an artist.

“This is an acknowledgement of how MUCH that lack of communication in relationships can affect growth and accountability. It’s a sensitive but necessary conversation about the unfairly common pain that our women are left with from our experiences. I couldn’t think of anyone better than Kojey to help me convey that message.”

Kojey added: “The collaboration between myself and Che was long overdue and when he approached me to do a song about black love from the prospective of black masculinity I felt like it was really important and something I can relate to. I am glad to be a part of it.”

The latest offering comes after Che announced his debut album last week. The record, which drops on October 23 via Idris Elba‘s 7Wallace label, also includes Ghetts on recent single ‘Black Ones‘, alongside features from Samm Henshaw and Rachel Chinouriri.

Lingo’s single ‘My Block’ also became something of an anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement in London when it was released earlier this year.

Speaking to NME, the south London rapper explained that the song spotlights the lack of opportunities experienced by the black community. “It’s like that for a lot of youths that come from estates, and ‘My Block’ personifies that,” he said