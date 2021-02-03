Cheap Trick replace Live for Under The Southern Stars

Cheap Trick will replace Live at the forthcoming Under The Southern Stars concert series.

The American power-pop band will replace the original headliners after Live were unable to commit to the new tour schedule.

Event organisers confirmed the lineup change today (February 3). In a statement, they noted that “every effort was made to keep Live on the bill.” The band’s departure was brought down to “scheduling conflicts and the ongoing difficulties the world has been subject to.”

Advertisement

Cheap Trick will be joined by original lineup acts Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary.

The band will also release their 20th studio album, ‘In Another World’, on April 9.

Watch the band’s video for ‘Dream Police’ below:

The tour was originally set to take place in April 2020, originally as an entirely outdoor concert series. It has since been rescheduled and changed several times, due to ever-changing restrictions on live entertainment around the coronavirus outbreak.

Originally intending to begin the tour in Perth, Western Australia has now been omitted from the new tour dates entirely. Under The Southern Stars will now begin its run this April. Find full dates below.

Advertisement

Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale this Friday February 5.

Under The Southern Stars will now take place on:

APRIL

Friday 30 – Wollongong, Win Entertainment Centre

MAY

Saturday 1 – Newcastle, Camp Shortland Field

Sunday 2 – Gosford, The Entertainment Grounds

Wednesday 5 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Friday 7 – Bonython Park, Adelaide

Saturday 8 – Mornington Peninsula, Hastings Foreshore Reserve

Sunday 9 – Yarrawonga, Yarrawonga Showgrounds

Wednesday 12 – Melbourne, The Timber Yard

Friday 14 – Caloundra, Kings Beach Ampitheatre

Saturday 15 – Gold Coast, Southport Sharks

Sunday 16 – Brisbane, Brisbane Riverstage