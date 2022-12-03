Check out A.GIRL’s new single ‘Do It Again’

Western Sydney artist A.GIRL has released her fourth new single of the year, sharing a slinky cut titled ‘Do It Again’.

Released on Friday (December 2), the track is a slight change of pace for the Māori singer. It’s reminiscent of old-school R&B, with A.GIRL delivering silky, Rihanna-esque vocals and ’00s-inspired production.

The single arrived alongside an accompanying music video, courtesy of director duo VERSUS. In it, we see A.GIRL in a big, eerie warehouse space, flanked at times by figures dressed in welding masks, armed with ropes and chains. Check it out below.

It follows on from her previously released 2022 singles ‘Getting Older’, ‘The Block’ and ‘Never Miss A Beat’, the latter a collaboration with Mason Dane, Reyanna Maria and Day1.

A.GIRL was one of a number of artists who got a subtle shoutout from fellow rapper Illy at the recent ARIAs ceremony. While presenting the award for Best Soul/R&B Release, Illy wore a shirt emblazoned with the names of a number of worthy Australian R&B acts who hadn’t been nominated in the category.

Alongside A.GIRL, the shirt mentioned Becca Hatch, KYE, Lara Andallo, Liyah Knight, Billymaree, Chanel Loren, Larissa Lambert, Pania and Shanae, with many of the artists thanking Illy for representing them at the awards.

“Shout out to [Illy]. Using his space to bring attention to an incredibly special moment happening right now in Australian RnB,” wrote Knight, while A.GIRL added, “I want this shirt… Yes [to] every name on this shirt.”

She’s currently on the touring circuit as part of Spilt Milk festival, having performed at last weekend’s Canberra leg, and will take the stage again for today’s (December 3) Ballarat iteration.