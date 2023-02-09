Check out a teaser of Chvrches’ new single ‘Over’

Chvrches have shared a teaser of a new single entitled ‘Over’.

A short video clip, which you can view below, shows frontwoman Lauren Mayberry in a sparkling white dress alongside her bandmates in the background by a forest before the track’s title is revealed. You can pre-save it here.

A release date is yet to be announced and no further details of a new album have yet been shared.

It comes after the band previously told NME that they’d been thinking about ways to mark 10 years of their debut album ‘The Bones Of What You Believe‘ in 2023.

Meanwhile, the band were recently spotted hanging out with Hideo Kojima leading many fans to speculate that they could be involved with the soundtrack to Death Stranding 2

Chvrches were behind the title track to Kojima’s 2019 Death Stranding, with Bring Me The Horizon, The S.L.P., Major Lazer and Khalid also contributing tracks to the companion soundtrack, ‘Timefall’.

They went on to perform the track live at the 2019 Game Awards and The Late, Late Show.

Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Kojima’s post-apocalyptic epic, was announced at The 2022 Game Awards last December. The game, which doesn’t currently have a release date, will see the return of Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Troy Baker as Higgs and Léa Seydoux as Fragile while Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna join the cast.

Elsewhere, Mayberry recently praised Emily Atack’s documentary Asking For It?, which explores her experiences with online sexual abuse.