Check out Boo Seeka’s danceable new single, ‘Never Enough’

Electropop duo Boo Seeka have released another danceable new single with ‘Never Enough’.

The pair announced the single’s forthcoming release on social media earlier this week, sharing a cinematic teaser for the song with the caption, “A summer storm is coming”.

The clip featured cuts from the track and saw the duo, comprising Ben Gumbleton and Michael May, heading off on a roadtrip and dancing through fields under a hazy sky. The full film clip for the track is expected to land next year.

“With everything going on in the world at the moment, we hope this summer storm brings you as much happiness as it did for us making it,” they wrote in a separate post.

‘Never Enough’ is the third new single we’ve heard from Boo Seeka this year.

In September, they gave us ‘Days Get Better’, which they described as “their sonic testimony to 2020”. The track was accompanied by a music video which followed a sequence of unfortunate and frustrating events, playing on the lyrics “how long ’til the days get better?“.

Prior to that, they released ‘Take A Look’, which marked their first single of the year and follow-up to 2019’s ‘Moonlight Run’.

Boo Seeka’s debut LP ‘Never Too Soon’ was released in 2017.