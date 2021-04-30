Check out CLYPSO’s sunny new single ‘On Our Way’

Sydney artist CLYPSO has shared her first new single for the year, a sunny track titled ‘On Our Way’.

The song made its debut on triple j’s Good Nights earlier in the week before landing on streaming services today (April 30).

Produced with PNAU‘s Peter Mayes, it’s a feel-good song with ’80s pop energy, bursting with big vocals, bright percussion and catchy lyrics. Check it out below.

Speaking of the track in a press statement, CLYPSO said “‘On Our Way’ is about setting off together on a love or buddy journey; an uplifting and joyful tune about being a steady rock of support till the end no matter what life throws at you.

“I think I channelled my inner Bruno Mars-John Legend on this one, so yeah, it’d be cool to see someone dance down the aisle to this one!”

‘On Our Way’ is the follow-up to CLYPSO’s equally bubbly 2020 single ‘Storm’, which she dropped last October.

“I hope this song brings some light and groove back into the hearts of everyone who’s doing it tough, but more importantly I hope everyone has at least one badass storm-weather friend in their life,” she said at the time of the track’s release.

‘Storm’ was preceded by two other singles, ‘Sidestep’ and ‘Down To The Wire’, featuring Newcastle duo RAAVE TAPES.

She’ll be performing tonight at Brisbane’s Riverstage, alongside The Avalanches and The Kite String Tangle. Tickets are sold out.