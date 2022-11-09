NewsMusic News

Check out exclusive photos from The 1975’s New York City afterparty

Sunflower Bean's Julia Cumming, Beach Fossils, and The Dare took the stage at the after-party

By Erica Campbell
The 1975 and Sunflower Bean's Julia Cumming
The 1975 and Sunflower Bean's Julia Cumming CREDIT: Aysia Marotta

The 1975 brought their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour to New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Monday (November 7), and followed their sold-out show with an after-party at The Cutting Room, hosted by The Ion Pack (creative duo Curtis Everett Pawley and KJ Rothweiler).

The evening included DJ sets from Sunflower Bean‘s Julia Cumming, The Dare, a performance from Beach Fossils, and a closing set from The 1975.

Check out exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from Aysia Marotta for NME below.

Dubbed, ‘The 1975Fionized, an MSG afterparty’, the Manhattan party included dynamic sets from Cumming, live music from Pawley’s project, The Life, electroclash moments from The Dare (aka, DJ Harrison Patrick Smith) and 1975 frontman Matty Healy and drummer George Daniel spinning Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ into Daddy Yankee’s ‘Gasolina’.

Last month, The 1975 released their fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’. In a four-star reviewNME’s El Hunt said it “feels like the right next step after [The 1975 pushed their] experimental excess to its logical conclusion, and is comparatively lean with just eleven tracks to its name”.

The band are currently on tour in North America with 19 dates on their itinerary between now and mid-December. In the new year, they’ll take ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ to the UK and Ireland, and then to Australia and New Zealand in April. See more details on the full run here.

In a five-star review of The 1975’s Madison Square Garden show, NME’s Erica Campbell called the evening “the kind of night that only The 1975 could host, the type of evening that leaves you buzzing and remembering why you love live music in the first place, walking home and thinking aloud, as one fan did before heading towards the subway: ‘I didn’t know how much I needed that.'”

