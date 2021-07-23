Wolf Alice played their first post-lockdown festival show at Latitude last night (July 23).
The London band showcased a host tracks from their recent album ‘Blue Weekend’ during their headline slot at Henham Park, which came a day after it was nominated for the 2021 Mercury Prize.
The 35,000-capacity event, which runs until Sunday (July 25), will also see fellow headliners Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club and The Chemical Brothers perform.
Opening their set with ‘Smile’, Wolf Alice ran through some of their biggest hits, including ‘Bros’, ‘Giant Peach’, ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’, ‘Moaning Lisa Smile’.
Elsewhere, they delivered an acoustic rendition of new track ‘Safe From Heartbreak (If You Never Fall in Love)’, a roaring rendition of ‘The Last Man On Earth’, and they even threw in a cover of The Velvet Underground‘s ‘I’m Waiting For The Man’.
Fans have taken to social media to react and post photos and clips from the band’s headline set. “Goddamit I’ve missed this and specifically wolf alice,” one fan wrote, while another said: “Wolf Alice continue to be The Best Band.”
A third festival-goer, a journalist who appeared to be a newcomer to the band’s music, tweeted: “Wolf Alice now at @LatitudeFest. They’re very popular, apparently.”
Check out the reactions and footage below:
Prior to this week’s lifting of COVID restrictions, Latitude had already been given the green light as festival organiser Melvin Benn announced in June it was part of the government’s Event Research Programme (ERP).
In order to gain entry to the festival, ticketholders will be asked for proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival at the festival, or proof of full vaccination with the second dose having been received at least 14 days prior to the first day of attending the festival. As a test event, it can go ahead with no social distancing requirements.
Ticketholders who haven’t had their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine yet, will be able to do so at a medical bus parked on site.
The bus in the Village area is open until Sunday (July 25). Additionally, festival-goers will be able to take lateral flow tests on site to secure entry and to prove mid-way through the event that they still aren’t infectious.
As Eastern Daily Press reports, tests are supplied at a tent near the entrance so that ticketholders can take another one if there are issues with their first confirmation, which gains them entry into the festival unless they can prove they are fully vaccinated.
Also in the Village is another stall containing lateral flow tests. Attendees who aren’t fully vaccinated are required to do another test 48 hours after their first.
Meanwhile, Wolf Alice played their first post-lockdown gig at O2 Academy Bournemouth last night (July 22).